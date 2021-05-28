Richard Corbin
Richard Corbin, age 85, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. He was born Nov. 24, 1935 in Findlay, Ohio to the late William Buchanan and Ethel May Giesey (Corbin).
Richard was a private business owner and entrepreneur. After retirement he worked as a security officer for South Florida State College; served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1953-1954; was of Baptist faith; member of the Moose Lodge #2374 Lake Placid, Florida; Elks #75 Findlay, Ohio; 32ND degree Master Mason Senate Lodge #378 Forest, Ohio; Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The Buddy #43 Findlay, Ohio; AMVETS Post OH-21 Findlay, Ohio, and NRA, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1993, coming from Findlay.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred “Millie” Corbin of Sebring; children, Julia Holmes (George) of Avon Park, Florida, Richard Corbin (Tammy) of Polk City, Florida, Donnetta Corbin (Lisa) of Fostoria, Ohio, Michael Corbin (Lisa) of Warren, Pennsylvania, and Scott Corbin (Lisa) of Holland, Michigan. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Kit Corbin; his parents; stepfather, Walter Resh; brothers, Fred Barrett and William Corbin; and sisters, Jane Iliff and Donita Dietelbach.
A service and interment will be handled by Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio. Visitation to be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at noon with service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brent Smalley officiating. A graveside service will follow at Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com