Richard Derkman
Richard Derkman, age 97, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born Jan. 23, 1924 in Sun City, Florida to the late Charles and Mary (Chilson) Derkman.
Richard was a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida. He served as a Merchant Marine in World War II and was a plant operator for Florida Power Corporation. He was a member of First United Methodist in Avon Park.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Linda Jackson (Mort) of Avon Park, Florida; daughter-in-law, Martha Sosa Derkman; grandchildren, Jenna Hancock, Mercedes Derkman, Bo Jackson, and Ricky Derkman; great-grandchildren, John Hancock, Jackson Hancock, Lyla Hancock, Kasen Jackson, Kellen Jackson, and Kayten Jackson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Derkman, and son, Richard Edward Derkman.
A memorial service will take place Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park with family receiving friends beginning at 2 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences can be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.