Richard E. Barron
Richard Edward Barron, age 90, passed away Sunday, Dec.12, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Nov. 29, 1931 in Newark, New Jersey.
He has been a resident of Avon Park since 2003, after retiring from the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventist Church. Pastor Barron’s ministerial career spanned 60 years and included pastoral, administrative and chaplaincy responsibilities. He was the former minister at Ridge Area Seventh-day Adventist Church in Avon Park, Florida, and the assistant to the president at AdventHealth Hospital, Sebring.
Pastor Barron proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Teresa Ann Barron Pinkney of Dallas, Texas, Shelley Renee Barron of Zephyrhills, Florida, and Caryl-Marie Barron, EdD, of Zephyrhills, Florida; and sisters, Carol Barron of Avon Park, Florida and Joahn Barron Frazier of Hagerstown, Maryland. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Vivian Pinkney Warrick, Desiree Pinkney Miles, Timothy Pinkney, and Richard Dante-Barron Wright, and 10 great-grandchildren. Pastor Barron was preceded in death by wife, Vivian Steele Barron.
A memorial service will be held in his honor for close family and friends at Ridge Area Seventh-day Adventist Church in Avon Park on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 4 p.m. A public memorial service will be held the following day, Sunday, Jan. 16, at 11:30 a.m. at Ridge Area Seventh-day Adventist Church.
