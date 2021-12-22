Richard E. Barron
Richard Edward Barron, 90, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Nov. 29, 1931, in Newark, New Jersey. He has been a resident of Avon Park since 2003, after retiring from the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.
Pastor Barron’s ministerial career spanned 60 years, which included pastoral, administrative and chaplaincy. He was the former minister at Ridge Area Seventh-day Adventist Church in Avon Park, Florida and the assistant to the president at AdventHealth Sebring. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Teresa Ann Barron Pinkney of Dallas, Texas, Shelley Barron Gibbs of Zephyrhills, Florida and Caryl-Marie Barron, EdD, of Zephyrhills, Florida; sisters, Carol Barron of Avon Park, Florida and Joahn Barron Frazier of Hagerstown, Maryland. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Vivian Pinkney Warrick, Desiree Pinkney Miles, Timothy Pinkney and Richard Dante-Barron Wright; and 10 great-grandchildren. Pastor Barron was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Steele Barron.
A memorial service will be held in his honor for close family and friends at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Ridge Area Seventh-day Adventist Church in Avon Park. A public memorial service will be held the following day, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Avon Park SDA Church in Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com