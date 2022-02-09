Richard E. DeLoach
Richard Edwin DeLoach, age 76, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Fort Pierce, Florida. He was born on April 30, 1945 in Sebring, Florida to Edwin Arnold and Sarah (Hendrix) DeLoach.
Richard worked as fire chief for 25 years at the City of Sebring Fire Department. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and has been a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida. Richard enjoyed fishing and loved classic cars.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; sons, Ricky and Greg DeLoach; step-daughter, Heather Melvin; step-sons, Joshua Pursifull, Justin Pursifull, and John Smith; brother, David DeLoach; sister, Joy Hardy; nephews, Courtlund and Michael DeLoach; and niece, Kaytee DeLoach. Surviving are also six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
