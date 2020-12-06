Richard E. “Gene” Petty
Richard Eugene (Gene) Petty, 77, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Thursday morning, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring.
Richard was born on Aug. 16, 1943, in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He was the son of Letha (Varner) and Perry Petty. Richard served his country with honors in the U.S. Air Force. He was a retired dental technician in the dental industry. Richard was a winter resident for several years and then became a permanent resident in 2014 moving here from Shelbyville, Indiana. Richard was of the Methodist faith. Richard enjoyed scouting with his sons, fishing the local lakes and enjoyed a good game of golf. He loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with his grandchildren.
Richard is preceded in death by his loving wife, Susan, and daughter, Martha Jane Petty. He is survived by his loving children, Richard “Rich,” Ashley C., and Timothy Joseph “TJ”; six grandchildren, and two sisters, Mary Ann Larson and Marian King.
Services to celebrate Richard’s life will be held next spring in Shelbyville, Indiana. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.