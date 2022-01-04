Richard F. Fritz
Richard F. Fritz, 93, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born at Sebring’s Weems Hospital on Aug. 30, 1928, to the late Fred and Ocie Fritz. He was a member of the Sebring High School Class of 1948. He was first chair cornet in the school band under the legendary “Prof“ Gustat, where he began his lifelong love of classical music.
After graduation he served three years in the United States Army and was deployed to Korea. Upon leaving the Army, he was one of the first male students to enroll in the newly created Florida State University (formerly known as the Florida State College for Women), where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology. He often reminisced about being one of the few men among hundreds of women.
After FSU, he worked several years in the medical lab at the Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, Florida. He left there to become the supervisor of the medical laboratory at the newly built Northeast Florida State Hospital in Macclenny, Florida where he retired in 1985 with 33 years of service. He later worked for a couple of years supervising the lab at G. Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital in Arcadia, Florida. He was a Master Mason and Past Master of Dawkins Masonic Lodge 60 in Macclenny, Florida. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite Temple of Jacksonville, Florida and a member of the Shriner’s Club in Macclenny, Florida.
He is survived by his three children, Vivian Lee Temperio of Bayville, New Jersey, Frank Vickers (Jean) of St. George, Georgia and Paul Vickers (Carolyn) of Macclenny, Florida; brother, Robert Fritz of Sebring, Florida. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria; his daughter, Aida Schumacher; and a brother, Kenneth Fritz.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida, with Paul Vickers officiating. The family will begin greeting friends at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery in Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com