Richard H. McClain

Richard Howard McClain, 87, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Center Hill, Florida on Aug. 7, 1935, and moved to Sebring when he was 12 years old. He attended school in the old Sebring School that housed all 12 grades. While in high school, Richard was involved with playing sports, mostly football.

