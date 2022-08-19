Richard H. McClain
Richard Howard McClain, 87, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Center Hill, Florida on Aug. 7, 1935, and moved to Sebring when he was 12 years old. He attended school in the old Sebring School that housed all 12 grades. While in high school, Richard was involved with playing sports, mostly football.
After graduation, Richard joined the Avon Park National Guard. In May of 1951, the Avon Park National Guard was called to active duty and sent to Camp Stewart, Georgia. This was the beginning of a 20-year military career that found him as a tank commander in the 2nd Armor Division in Germany.
Upon returning back to the States, he served three years at Fort Knox, living in “Gold Ville” right next to the Gold Repository. In 1959 he again was sent to Germany and assigned to the 4th Armor Division and reassigned to the Combined Arms School as a tank instructor.
Returning home again in 1963 he was assigned to the Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia where he taught basic and advance officer training. 1966 found him selected for an assignment with the Army Security Agency at Toule Air Force Base, Greenland.
When returning back to the United States again, he was assigned to Vint Hill Farms Station, which was an Army Security Agency Post. 1969 found him assigned to an Army Security Agency Unit in Vietnam. Coming back to the States in the summer of 1970, he retired from the Army Security Agency in 1971.
After retiring from the Army, Richard came back to Sebring to become self employed and adventure into business for himself. In 1974 Richard became involved with the Sebring High School Athletic Association. His interest in law enforcement soon found him returning back to school in 1986 where he completed police standards and a career in law enforcement was launched.
In 1982, Richard was voted onto the Highlands County Fair Board, where he has served today a total of 40 years. In 1988-1989, Richard served as the president of the Fair Board. The following year, the Fair Board hired Richard as the general manager of the Highlands County Fair Association, which he managed for nine years. His fiscal and managerial skills have greatly benefited the Highlands County Fair in its growth and progress over the years.
Richard has spent countless hours working to help improve the growth and appearance of the fairgrounds. Richard has helped with planning and construction of new buildings located on the fairgrounds also. In 1989, Richard helped to organize the Firemen’s Flea Market to help generate money for the Highlands County Fair during the off season. The flea market has become the oldest flea market in Highlands County, running 33 years.
Richard became a member of the Sebring Firemen Inc. in 1981 and was a member until his passing. Richard became the president of the Sebring Firemen Inc. in 1987; at the end of his term for the year he was named the Most Valuable Man. While president he took on responsibilities of helping to organize events to help benefit the youth of Highlands County.
He has always been involved in support of youth athletics. He organized baseball teams at many of the bases he was assigned during his military years. He was actively involved in his children’s athletic activities while they were in school and continued to be involved and supportive via the Sebring Firemen Inc. and the Highlands County Fair Association.
Richard became the Florida Federation of Fairs president in 2002. During his term he worked very hard to bring more awareness to the fair industry. He stayed very active in the federation and his community till his passing. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bette; loving daughter, Deborah Bianchi (Michael); loving stepchildren, William Mooney and Lisa Stewart; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Richard; daughter, Bridget; and his loving stepson, Ed Mooney.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Alan Jay Convention Center.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com