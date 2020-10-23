Richard J. Lehman
Richard James Lehman, 84, died peacefully surrounded by the love of his wife and daughter on Oct. 19, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
Dick was born April 28, 1936, in Berlin, Wisconsin, the son of Edward and Margaret Schubert Lehman. He was a 1953 graduate of Berlin High School and a graduate of Wisconsin State – Platteville in 1957.
Dick took his first plane ride in 1959 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to become a fighter pilot where he flew F-8 crusaders off the USS Saratoga. Dick then flew for commercial airlines, including Braniff Airways and Arrow Air, and finally UPS for the last 20 years of his career.
Dick was most known for his love of the outdoors whether it was deer hunting, turkey hunting or on his boat tying the perfect knot, picking the perfect bait and landing his big fish.
Dick was predeceased by his parents; wife, Crystal Allan Lehman; brother, Thomas Michael Lehman; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Bednarek Lehman.
Dick is survived by his wife, Elsy A. Lehman; daughter, Christine Allan Gallagher (Mike) of Charleston, South Carolina; step-daughters, Janet Romero Hornung (Troy) Sellersburg of Indiana and Dai Austin (Paul) of the United Kingdom; sister, Lorraine Lehman Gaylord (Russ) of New Ulm, Minnesota; brother, Jerry Lehman (Marylee) of Pine River, Wisconsin; grandsons, Will and Robert Gallagher, and step-grandchildren, Susan Romero, Gustavo Romero and Erica Hornung.
A Mass for immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, Florida.
Mass arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.