Richard J. Livingston
Richard J. Livingston, 81, of Lake Placid went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday morning, April 6, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born on July 7, 1940, in Newberry, Michigan and was the son of Geneva (Garrod) and Walter Livingston. Richard has been a resident of Lake Placid for 19 years moving here from Galesburg, Michigan. He retired after 25 years of service as a firefighter with the City of Kalamazoo Fire Department.
Richard was of the Christian faith and a member of the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661. Richard enjoyed playing golf, cards, fishing, hunting and sports in general. He loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with his grand and great-grandchildren.
On Sept. 17, 1959, he was married to the love of his life, Carolyn (Kowalski) Livingston who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Buck, Robert, Joseph; and sister, Jane. Richard is survived by his loving children, Richard Livingston II (Tracy) and Lisa Scott (Brian); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, William “Bill” Livingston (Irene).
A private celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a later date in Michigan. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
