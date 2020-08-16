Richard J. Sadler
Richard Jay Sadler, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Tuesday evening, Aug. 11, 2020.
Richard was born in Wabash, Indiana on July 3, 1937. He was the son of the late Dorothy (Thomas) and Sidney R. Sadler Jr. After his high school days, he entered the U.S. Navy and served from 1955 to 1958. Upon his discharge, Richard began farming in Grass Creek, Indiana where he farmed hogs, soybeans and corn for many years. Richard has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 31 years, where he loved working in his yard and gardens. He was a member of the Lake Placid American Legion and VFW.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Hoffman) Sadler; children, Mike Sadler and Ashlie Sadler; siblings, Sandy (Sadler) Gates and Patricia Sadler; nine grandchildren and he was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Laurie (Sadler) Bowyer and Tammy (Sadler) Kottkamp; brother, Terry Sadler; and his parents.
He was an amazing father and husband, was loved and will be missed by many!
There will be no visitation and there will be a private ceremony for the family at a later date.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid.