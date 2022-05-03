Richard J. Wolpert
Richard Jerome Wolpert, age 82, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. Richard was born on Aug. 27, 1939 in New York City, New York, to Jerome and Dot (Mundy) Wolpert.
He was a business owner/entrepreneur, of the Catholic faith, who proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, on the USS Bennington. Richard was a member of the American Legion Post 321, and has been a resident of Sebring for more than 25 years. Richard enjoyed fishing, horticulture, and was an avid marksman. He loved spending time with friends and family, and always had a story to tell.
Richard is survived by his wife, Linda; three children and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife of 49 years, Maryann Gaige Wolpert.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until service time at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home, with Rev. Father Jose officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 321 and/or Compassionate Care Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.