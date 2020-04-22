Richard K. White
Richard “Dick” K. White passed away peacefully in his home in Sebring, Florida on April 18, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Aug. 26, 1943. His family moved back to Fulton, Kentucky and then relocated to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Richard joined the Marine Corps at a very early age after which he was an over-the-road truck driver for General Motors and in management for Ringsby Truck lines. He moved to Sebring in 1976 where he worked for Motorola. He was transferred to Mississippi and then to Memphis, Tennessee.
Moving back to Sebring in 1997, Richard owned and operated Sunnyvale Medical Transport, the first transport of its kind to transport patients long distances by motorcoach. Dick loved all animals, golf, Gators and Denver Bronco football. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends. He was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church and Sebring Elks Lodge 1529.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karen; and son, Mark; a sister, Linda (Frank) Appelhans; nephew, Tavis of Grand Lake, Colorado and aunt, Marie Smith of Greencastle, Indiana.
Although he was in declining health for the last two years of his life, Dick never lost his love for Kentucky, his family and friends, his zest for life or his faith in God. He will be missed, never forgotten.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. today (Wednesday) at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
