Richard L. De Bruler
Richard Lee De Bruler, 84, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family in Lake Placid, Florida on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. He was born Nov. 10, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Richard entered the United States Marine Corps and served four years directly out of school. He volunteered at the local fire department and police department on the weekends.
He owned and operated his own trash and waste removal business for numerous years. He sold the business in 1985 and moved to Florida. He owned and operated a plant and nursery business, retired, and went on to manage the Placid Lakes Airport for 26 years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Sue De Bruler; brother, Kent De Bruler; four daughters, Nedra (Ron) Vogler of West Union, Ohio, Kristi (Dusty) Scott of Russellville, Ohio, Michelle Abercrombie of Bradenton, Florida and Mechelle Huff of Bradenton, Florida; six grandchildren, Trent (Ally) Scott, Courtney Scott, Carissa Scott, Shay Vogler, Shari Vogler and Kayla (Dalton) Vogler, eight great-grandchildren and a host of friends.
Richard was preceded in death by an infant son, Dwayne Richard, and his loving parents, William N. and Elizabeth A. De Bruler.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Placid Airport on Sept. 2, 2023, from 1-5 p.m.