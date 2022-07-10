Richard L. Denhart
Richard Lee “Dick” Denhart, 83, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Orchid Cove in Lake Placid, Florida. He was born in Bridgeport, Indiana on Jan. 19, 1939 and was the son of Marcella and Burrill Denhart.
Richard attended Purdue University. He retired after 34 years as an agri-business manager for Indiana Farm Bureau Co-op and moved from Fowler, Indiana to Lake Placid, Florida 19 years ago. He was active in community organizations, both locally and in Indiana. He served as president with the Fowler and Flora Rotary Clubs in Indiana, served as treasurer with the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 and was an active Mason. He was a member of the Methodist Church.
During his life, he enjoyed playing golf, making candy, cheering for Purdue University sports and turning strangers into friends everywhere he went. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, traveling to be with his grand and great-grandchildren to celebrate their achievements.
Richard is preceded in death by his first wife, Bonita, in 1992; and second wife, Norma Jean, in 2019. Surviving family includes his sons, Richard (Carol) and Tony (Rhonda); three stepsons, Mike, Mark and Matt (Amy); 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and five brothers, Dean (Marsha), Ron (Kathy), Steve (Sandi), Gary (Kris) and Randy (Jackie). In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Daryl.
To honor his memory, we are holding two celebrations of his life. The first will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida with Rev. David Mullins and the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 officiating. The second will be on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in the Lafayette, Indiana area at a time and location to be determined. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation in his honor to the Children’s Therapy Services in the Harry-Anna Investment Fund for the Lake Placid Elks Lodge at http://www.floridaelks.org/donate.