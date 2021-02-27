Richard L. Whidden
Celebration of Life for Richard Lee Whidden will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Wauchula, Florida.
Richard Lee Whidden was born to Kim Laura Lane Whidden in Lake Wales, Florida on Feb. 22, 1980. Even at birth he was larger than life! A whopping nine pounds, 12 ounces. He was a ladies man even then. Stole the hearts of all the nurses in the nursery; they took turns rocking him. Always a protector from the time he first met his sisters. He gave his bottle to Krissy when she was crying and would never take it back. Walked the girls home from school when he was 7 because they missed the bus. Saved his little brother from sitting in his carrier when he was three days old; he decided he needed to sit him on his lap.
Always looking for an adventure, a tree to climb, creeks to swim and fish in; as he got older, the adventures got bigger — big equipment, pole climbing. Then the ones that were the best, the adventures with his son: mountain climbing, skiing, deep sea fishing and storm chasing. Finally, he decided to make his mark on life and build his home with his own hands. He helped start a business and was vice president of operations. Wow, what a life he was living!
With all of that, he still had time for all the meaningful things like spending time with Logan, coaching his baseball team. He was always available to do fundraisers for the team. He always had time for family and friends. He may not have come to see everyone all the time but if you called or texted, he would try to make it. Always had a mischievous mind and a heartwarming smile. He had a big loving hug and a kind sensitive word when you needed it. It is only fitting that we all send Richard up to our Father with a whopper of a shindig.
Richard was survived by his son, Logan Whidden; mother, Kim Whidden; grandmother, Margaret Ward; sisters, Krisen Haines, Margaret Barringer and Sierra Slater; and brother, Rodney Whidden. He was proceeded in death by his nephew, Jacen Haines. He is also survived by niece, Kaylen Barringer; nephew, Preston Barringer; niece, Amber-Rose Haines; numerous aunts and uncles on mother’s side, Kathryn Patterson, Karen Lanier, Kristine Allabaugh and Timothy Lane; from father’s side, Earnest Whidden, John Whidden and Gearld Whidden.