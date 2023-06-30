Richard S. Whidden
Richard Scot Whidden went to heaven on June 27, 2023, at his home in Sebring, Florida surrounded by loving family. Rick was born on Dec. 1, 1957, to Frank and Shirley Whidden at Craig Air Force Base near Selma, Alabama.
In 1973, Rick moved to Sebring along with his mom and dad and two brothers just as his dad was completing his career with the U.S. Air Force. In 1976, Rick graduated from Sebring High School and decided to pursue his interest in drafting and completed a degree in drafting and technical drawing in Clearwater, Florida. Rick translated his knowledge into a very successful lifelong career.
He had a gift for taking people’s vision for a home or commercial building, whether communicated verbally or on a napkin, and completing a set of plans that could be built by local construction firms. If you travel around Highlands County today, you will pass hundreds of homes and businesses built to Rick’s plans.
In 1975, after a chance meeting, Rick took a risk and called Theresa Conway, asking her for a date. They have been lifelong soulmates ever since. Rick and Theresa married on Sept. 16, 1978. In 1981, they welcomed their daughter Tania and in 1987 their son Darren.
Rick is survived by his wife, Theresa; mother, Shirley Whidden; children, Tania (Andy) Stoner and Darren (Taylor) Whidden; grandchildren, Shelby (William) Blount, Addie Stoner and AJ Stoner; and brothers, Jim (Diane) Whidden and Jerry (Sherri) Whidden. Rick is predeceased by his father, Frank Whidden.
Rick loved his family beyond words and will always be remembered for his big heart. He embraced life from an early age and had a passion for enjoying a wide range of activities. Rick especially loved hunting, fishing, golf, skiing, travel and fine dining and was never shy about planning opportunities for these activities with family and close friends who became chosen family.
Rick, whether known as husband, son, dad, papa, brother, or friend will forever be missed and always have a place in our hearts.
A visitation will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. until noon at Morris Funeral Chapel. Dress is casual.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rick’s name to St Catherine’s Catholic School, 2835 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870 or the National Rifle Association (nraringoffreedom.com).
Condolences may be expressed at morrisfuneralchapel.com