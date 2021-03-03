Richard W. Gunton
Richard W. Gunton, 78, of Sebring, Florida, beloved father and brother, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. He was born and raised in Edison, New Jersey to parents Richard J. and Mary Gunton. He loved his career as a radio disc jockey, starting at WOBM in New Jersey. He then worked at WEEI FM Boston as well as radio stations across the country before settling in Florida.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne from 1960-1966, and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 2004, coming from Brockton, Massachusetts to South Florida in 1992.
Richard is survived by his son, Richard J. Gunton and the love of his life (Lisa Chandler) of Cocoa, Florida; brother, Thomas Gunton of Michigan; sisters, Jane Vanek of Port Lucie, Ann Murray of Michigan and Lisa Jouppi of North Carolina; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Ellen Gunton.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
