Ricky G. Lavender
March 7, 1951 — March 30, 2021
Ricky G. Lavender, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Delaware, Ohio on March 7, 1951, to Gale and Dolores (Stevenson) Lavender.
Rick worked at Home Depot and enjoyed building projects around his home and traveling with his wife, Carol.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol (Susie) (Wells) Lavender; his children, Stephanie (Keith) Weber and Dirk (Taryn) Lavender; grandchildren, Eric, Kyle, Cassidy, Zachary Weber and Morgan, Eli and Kierstyn Lavender; and siblings, Randy (Janet), Teresa and Robin (Solange).
A graveside service is planned in Delaware, Ohio. Details to be announced.