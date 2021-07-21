Ricky James
Ricky James, 58, passed away peacefully at his residence in Avon Park, Florida on the morning of July 14, 2021. He was born in Elkhart, Indiana. He loved NASCAR and fishing.
He is survived by his children, Joshua James of Texas, Amanda James-Sewell of Avon Park and Nicholas James of Texas; sisters, Jana Eddings-Sauer of Houston, Texas and Betty James of Valrico, Florida; step-siblings, Holly Dooley, Jeff Hemminger, Jackie Wagner and Melissa James, all of Elkhart, Indiana; and his adorable dog, Sassy. He was preceded in death by his parents, David James and Shirley Borntrager, and sister, Linda Bowlin.
Details of his celebration of life will be shared with family and friends at a later date.