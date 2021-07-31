Richard A. Antico
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Richard Anthony Antico, on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
A wonderful and loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, he will be deeply missed by his mother, Roberta (Crickett) Chapman Sofo; his other mother, Rebecca (Becky) Antico; his sisters, Taylor Sofo, Audrey Sofo and Austyn Sofo; his brother, Brenden Sofo; his grandmother, Lucille Chapman; his aunts, Beverly Chapman, Rose Nix-Bradley (Stirling) and Charmaine Miller; his uncles, Robert Chapman (Sherry) and James Locke; Daffiney Chapman his cousins, Jazmine Antico, S.J. Nix-Bradley, Nicolas Antico, Chase Antico, Zeke Antico, Keilah Jeanna Forrest, Daisy Chapman, Jonathan Chapman, Miranda (Chapman) Diaz, Robby Chapman, Donny Chapman; cousins and family in Texas; his dear friends, Cal Curtis, Allison Camacho and Shari Roberts; and countless friends from high school, college, any gym he belonged to and any hockey rink or football field he played on.
Richard attended and graduated from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach where he also played football. He was linebacker, Number 54, in his senior year, like one of his favorite Dolphin players, Zach Thomas. Rich was quite a sight to see when he played; he gave it his all and loved every minute of it.
Richard went on to graduate from Florida Atlantic University with a double major in business administration with majors in marketing and management.
Some of Richard’s favorite times were when he was in the gym, working out and training, which he did from the time he was a little guy with his dad. He was remarkably disciplined, most of the time, when it came to eating healthy and working out – although there were “cheat” days. Rich also became a certified personal trainer and really found great happiness working with people to help them become healthier and more physically fit. Richard had four loves in his life – his family, football, working out and fishing. He had a gentle heart and a special affection and caring for people and children in need. Rich spent his days working out, walking with his sisters, fishing, eating, helping around the house, eating, playing with the dogs, eating, and watching ESPN and old and new football games.
Richard passed on much too soon for us and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Please join us in the celebration of Richard’s life on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, Florida.
Family and friends are invited for a memorial gathering at 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Richard’s honor to CARP, Inc. (carpinc.org/support-us/)