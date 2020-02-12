Riley C. Thompson
Riley Carrington Thompson, of Lake Placid, Florida, died late Sunday evening, Feb. 9, 2020 from injuries sustained in an accident.
Riley was born April 19, 1997 in Sebring, Florida. He was the son of the late Wayne Thompson Jr. Riley attended Lake Placid High School and had worked the past years as a laborer in several avenues of the work force. Riley has been a lifelong Lake Placid resident.
He is survived by his grandfather, Wayne Thompson Sr.; aunt, Cheryl Dixon (Kevin); and uncles, Chad Thompson, Robert Jordan and Mitchell Jordan (Marie). He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Thompson Jr.
In celebration of young Riley’s life, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave. in Lake Placid. Pastor Roy Arms will celebrate.
Celebration services are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. 863-465-9997.