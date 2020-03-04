Rita C. Maki
Rita Catherine Maki, 96, born on March 5, 1923 in Howard, South Dakota, went peacefully to her eternal home on Jan. 31, 2020 in Sebring, Florida.
Rita was a woman of great faith who loved the Lord Jesus. She also enjoyed giving and receiving hugs and loved to smile and laugh. She was content and always talked about how blessed she was in her life, and when the time neared, she was more than ready to go home to Heaven.
She was the youngest of three daughters born to Theodore and Clara Bode. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Hilda and Marie; and two husbands, Elder V. Olson and Raymond T. Maki.
She is survived by her children, Janis (Jerry) Ellsworth, Kayla (Bill) Partykula, Jeff (Mary) Olson, Kyle (Sherri) Olson, Randen Olson and Gayle Wajda; and her stepchildren, Marlene Marla Shaw, Dianne (Kyle) Haviland, Linda Pfent, Sharon (ED) Gould, Sarah Drake, Marlene (Tom) Overheul and Darlene (Larry) Selph.
She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Gerry Olson; brother-in-law, Terry Maki; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her much loved LeeAnn Nielsen.
After high school, she attended St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, receiving her certificate of graduate nurse (RN). She moved to Detroit, Michigan in 1943 to begin her nursing career. It was there she met her first husband, Elder, and they later moved to Livonia, Michigan. After being widowed she met her second husband, Raymond and moved to Brimley, Michigan in 1974. In 1981 they moved to Lake Placid, Florida and shortly after to Sebring, Florida.
A memorial service is planned for Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 35 Maranatha Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to Maranatha Baptist Church with a designation for the Manor, the church assisted living facility.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.