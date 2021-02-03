Rita Donde
Rita Donde, 76, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend; she is loved and will be missed.
There will be Mass intentions for Rita every Sunday in February as follows: 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7; 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14; 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21; and 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, all at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Sebring, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida: lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/GSHGeneralDonation.