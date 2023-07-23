Rita E. Spindler
Rita Ellen Spindler passed on July 20, 2023. A beloved wife to Richard G. Spindler (deceased) and survived by two sons, Richard A. and Christopher R. Spindler, Christopher’s wife Hyunsook Hwang-Spindler and three grandchildren, Han-nah, Richard and Christina.
Rita Ellen loved people and animals of all varieties. She was a registered nurse for over 45 years and worked at Highlands General Hospital for over 20 years. After retirement, she helped found “A Change of Pace” Alzheimer’s Daycare facility in Sebring.
The family invites all who knew her to a remembrance gathering at Morris Funeral Chapel on from 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of her two favorite organizations, A Change of Pace or Sebring Angels Animal Rescue. The arrangements are being handled by the Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.