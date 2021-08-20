Rita Hoertz
Rita Hoertz was born on March 13, 1920 in West Springfield, Massachusetts and passed away on Aug. 15, 2021 at Fellowship Home at the Fairway in Sebring, Florida. She is the daughter of the late Ernest and Annie Williams.
She is preceded in death by two husbands, Samuel J. Crowley and Raymond Hoertz; sisters, Esther Simpson and Dorothea Williams; and brother, James E. Williams. Rita is survived by her son, Richard Crowley (Patricia); her step-son, James M. Hoertz (Barbara) of Stuart, Florida; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Rita graduated in the 1937 class of West Side High School, West Springfield, Massachusetts. She worked for Sears Personnel Department in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from 1950-1970. Thereafter, she moved to Stuart, Florida where she played tennis, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, taped books for the blind and was a member of the White Doves. In 2004, she moved to Sebring, where she enjoyed playing bridge and attending social events at her residence in the Bluffs of Sebring. She was a member of Union Congregational Church. She lived a happy, full life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.