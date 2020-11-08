Rita J. Blanton
Rita Jean Blanton, 82, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her residence.
Rita was born on Dec. 22, 1937, in Farmersburg, Indiana and was the daughter of Dorothy Rebecca (Bailey) and Russell M. Archer. Rita has been a resident of Lake Placid for 20 years, moving here from Linton, Indiana. She was a retired bank associate with the Bloomfield State Bank in Indiana. Rita was an active member at the Placid Lakes Baptist Church in Lake Placid. Rita enjoyed sewing, making quilts and crafts.
Rita is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, and a sister, Charlotte Swigant; and she is survived by her loving children, Lea Anne Stone, Rick, Jeff, Scott and Greg Blanton; loving and dear companion of 17 years, Norman Erdei; many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; and a brother, Buck Archer.
A service to celebrate Rita’s life will be held at a later date at the Placid Lakes Baptist Church, 116 Cleveland Ave. NE, Lake Placid, with Pastor Jeff Taylor officiating. Further service and inurnment will take place at a later date in Indiana. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangement entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.