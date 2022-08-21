Rita K. Overman
Rita Kay Overman, also known by many as Rita Bennett, of Sebring, Florida, died peacefully from cancer at home on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at the age of 74. Rita was born on Jan. 13, 1948, to parents Arva (Benner) and Marion Overman in Richmond, Indiana and was an only child.
Her childhood days were happy memories of living on a farm with cousins to share fun. As a young child, she learned to sew, and this skill followed her through her life. She also was most proud to earn a few coins mowing the farm, perhaps the beginning of her career interests.
She was her high school valedictorian and received a B.A. degree from Earlham College in Richmond in 1970. She later earned a M.Ed. from the University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland and taught special education for a short time prior to establishing herself as a highly respected sales representative in the male-dominated world of industrial supplies and equipment, which was her career from 1983 through 2007 when she retired. In 2007, Rita and her husband, Bob Bennett, moved from Baltimore, Maryland to Sebring, Florida.
Rita was an avid cyclist and kayaker, which she enjoyed doing with her husband and friends, both in Baltimore and then in Sebring. She loved books and reading and had a direct style of communication. She also took pride in volunteering with The Ronald McDonald House in Baltimore to give support to families of sick children. She was a Master Gardner in both Baltimore and in Florida and was well known for her beautiful gardens and love of butterflies, which she shared with many. In addition, she served as secretary of the Country Club of Sebring Property Owners Association, Inc. for several years until 2020. Rita had an extraordinary spirit for life; she was full of joy and laughter and was an inspiration to many.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Bennett; and her sister-in-law, Jane Wierman; and will be sorely missed by friends and extended family who loved her dearly.
Memories and condolences can be shared online on the Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. Phone: 863-385-0101.