Rita M. Fox
Rita Marie Fox, 93, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Aug. 29, 1929, in Wolcott, Indiana to Martin A. and Mildred C. (Mathew) Wagner.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 3:36 am
Rita worked as a manager/broker in the insurance industry, was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, and had been a resident of Sebring since 1995, having come from Remington, Indiana. Rita was a member of the Harmony Hoe Downers and the Pine Ridge Promenade.
She is survived by her loving son, Stephen R. Fox of Sebring, Florida, and brother, Melvin Wagner. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Richard L. Fox, and her sister, Lorraine Clark (James).
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens with Father Jose Gozalez officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine Catholic Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com