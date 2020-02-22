Rita P. Grauten
Rita Powers Grauten
Rita Powers Grauten, 86, of Sebring died Feb. 19, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania moving here in 1992. She was 22 year employee of Walmart and a partner of the Interlake Boulevard Cafe in Lake Placid.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Powers; son, Glenn; two brothers and five sisters. She is survived by her significant other, Clayton Long; daughter, Michelle Churley; Lesa Simmons; son, Michael Powers all of Sebring; brothers, Mike Malantonio, Carlo Malantonio, Nicholas Malantonio and Anthony Malantonio; five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Morris Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at morrisfuneralchapel.com.