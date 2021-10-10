Robert A. Bernloehr
Robert Al “Bob” Bernloehr, age 93, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born Jan. 7, 1928 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Albert and Thelma (Swing) Bernloehr.
Bob graduated from Broad Ripple High School and attended two years at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. He joined the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1948, and served active duty aboard the USS Repose for 14 months, with an honorable discharge on Dec. 3, 1951. His rank was second class machine mate and he earned the Korean Medal and One Battle Star.
On Aug. 6, 1950, he married Lois Pearson at Broad Ripple Christian Church where they were active members. He retired from Allison Transmission Division of General Motors as a technical writer in 1982. He was a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1992. Among many activities he enjoyed were fishing, golfing and woodcarving.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; and sons, Duane Bernloehr (Cindi) of Winter Garden, Florida and Gary Bernloehr (Donna) of St. Petersburg, Florida; granddaughters, Amy Wacksman (Jared) of Winter Garden, Florida, and Lauren Staton (Mike) of Erie, Colorado; and two great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn Wacksman and Wyatt Staton.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Drive, Avon Park, FL 33825.