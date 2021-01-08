Robert A. Howell
Robert Arthur Howell, 88, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020, at AdventHealth Lake Placid, in Lake Placid, Florida after a months-long struggle with COPD. He was born Feb. 20, 1932, in Bath, New York to Arthur and Nina (Huey) Howell. He graduated from Bradford Central School in 1949 and Cornell University in 1953.
He began teaching agriculture at Andes Central School in Andes, New York, in 1953 and in 1958 moved to Hammondsport, New York to teach agriculture. Over the next few years, he transitioned into teaching science. He was fortunate to receive several grants during those years from the National Science Foundation to study various sciences. One major grant allowed him to return to Cornell University full-time in order to obtain his master’s degree in geology.
Bob also completed coursework to become a school administrator but his passion was in the classroom. For many years, Bob taught Earth science and chemistry as well as coaching JV basketball, retiring in 1990. During his years at Hammondsport Central School, he held many positions in the Teachers’ Association, working diligently to raise money for the scholarship fund as well as negotiating new contracts. He was loved and respected by his colleagues, his students and the community.
Bob was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Delphine (Yaples), whom he married in 1955; his sister, Cleda Allard; his son, Roger; and his daughter, Linda Davidson. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (VanDusen). They were married for 40 years. He is also survived by his son, Donald (Beth) of Gahanna, Ohio; his son, David of Henrietta, New York; his daughter-in-law, Jill of Fort Myers, Florida; six granddaughters, three great-grandchildren and his brother, Lawrence (Joan) of Avon Park, Florida.
Bob and Dorothy began spending winters in Florida in October of 1994 when they purchased a home in the Highlands Ridge Golf Community in Avon Park, Florida where he loved playing golf, bingo, Bridge and poker. They enjoyed many cruises to Alaska, Scandanavia and the Caribbean. In 2003, they became full-time Florida residents.
Bob was a member of Union Congregational Church of Avon Park, Florida. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held later at a time when it is safe for the family to travel to Florida. Memorial donations may be made to Union Church, 106 N. Butler Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Final arrangements are in the care of the National Cremation and Burial Society.