Robert A. Hughes
With sadness we announce the passing of Robert A. Hughes, age 88, of Sebring, Florida on July 31, 2022, to his eternal rest after a brief illness. Robert was born March 9, 1934, in Ogdensburg, New York.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 6:10 am
He resided in the Syracuse, New York area until his retirement in 1993 from St. Johnsbury Trucking Company and served multiple terms as a union steward for the New York State Teamsters Union. He loved long haul driving and went on to enjoy his retirement doing what he loved most, traveling, reading and playing golf.
Robert is survived by his son, Terry L. Hughes of Cottonwood, California; his sisters, Phyllis McIntosh and Paula Landingham; several grandchildren; nieces; nephews; his former spouse, Christine; and daughters, Nicole and Christy (Sackett) Robinson. He was predeceased by his parents, Arlie and Frank Hughes; his son, Randy; and his brothers and sisters, Kermit, Francis, Sharon, and Muriel.
Arrangements are with Dowden Funeral Home. Donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, Sebring, Florida, or the Dementia Society of America.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. Phone 863-385-1546.