Robert A. Miller Sr.
Robert A. Miller Sr., 88, of Venus, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. He was born on Jan. 22, 1933, in New Haven, Connecticut to parents Clifford E. Miller Sr. and Julia K. Miller.
Robert served in the U.S. Army. He was a policeman for the West Haven Police Department in Connecticut. Due to an accident that caused him to retire early from the police department, he moved his family from Connecticut to North Florida in 1963. The family moved again to South Florida in 1966.
Robert worked for Florida Wire and Fabrics in South Florida. Once his children moved away, he and his wife returned to North Florida to be near his parents. He worked for the Palatka Housing Authority and retired in 1997. Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to Venus, Florida.
Robert’s family was the most important thing in his life with he and his wife participating in every milestone of the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s lives. He enjoyed Big Band era music and dancing with his wife. He was a lifelong fan of baseball and the Atlanta Braves was his favorite team. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, belonging both to the American Legion and VFW.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford E. Sr. and Julia K. Miller; his wife, Eleanor H. Miller; his brother, Clifford E. Miller Jr.; and his sister, Patricia Connelly. He leaves behind his children, Kathleen Bitterman (Gregory) of Rotonda West, Florida, Robert A. Miller Jr. (Sandra) of Palm Coast, Florida, Cheryl Banks (Zeanos) of Gainesville, Georgia, Judith Carter Klein (Clifford) of Weston, Florida, Victor S. Miller of Sebring, Florida and Glen R. Miller of Venus, Florida; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Robert and his wife Eleanor also raised their nephew, Paul C. Slater of Flagler Beach, Florida.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, Lake Placid, Florida followed by interment at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Compassionate Hospice (amedisys.com) or St. James Catholic Church.