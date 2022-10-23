Robert W. Alexander 91, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with his heavenly Father on Oct. 19, 2022. He was born May 26, 1931 in Chillicothe, Missouri, the son of the late Russell and Mildren Alexander.
He graduated from Mitchell High School in Indiana in 1949. Robert served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict, where he learned the electrical trade. He went to Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana where he met his wife, Peggy Eberley. They wed in June of 1956 and together, in Bloomington, they started Alexander Electric, which is still in business today, operated by their children. During this time they also founded AA Ranch, an equine breeding facility, which allowed Robert to be the first to export the largest quantity of horses in one shipment overseas via air travel.
He was a 65-year member of the Masonic Lodge and an avid IU Basketball fan.
Robert and his wife moved to Lake Placid, Florida in 1996 where he played senior softball, helped friends with electrical problems and became a member of First Presbyterian Church, during which time he so enjoyed being able to serve as head usher for many years.
Robert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy; son, Michael (Shawntel) Alexander; daughter, Susan (Robert) Gilliland; granddaughters, Michaela (Even) Fuller, Riana Gilliland, and Mackenzi Alexander; and great-grandson, Waylon Fuller. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Miracle; grandson, Kyler Alexander; and granddaughter, Chalee Gilliland.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid, 118 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852 or the Chalee Gilliland Foundation, 7685 N. Lydy Road, Bloomington, IN 47408.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.