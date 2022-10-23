Flag for Alexander

Robert W. Alexander 91, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with his heavenly Father on Oct. 19, 2022. He was born May 26, 1931 in Chillicothe, Missouri, the son of the late Russell and Mildren Alexander.

He graduated from Mitchell High School in Indiana in 1949. Robert served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict, where he learned the electrical trade. He went to Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana where he met his wife, Peggy Eberley. They wed in June of 1956 and together, in Bloomington, they started Alexander Electric, which is still in business today, operated by their children. During this time they also founded AA Ranch, an equine breeding facility, which allowed Robert to be the first to export the largest quantity of horses in one shipment overseas via air travel.

