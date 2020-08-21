Robert “Andy” Matthews
Robert Andrew “Andy” Matthews, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with our Lord early Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, and had been comforted by his loving family.
Andy has been a lifelong Lake Placid resident and was born June 29, 1968, in Avon Park, Florida. He was the son of the late Pat (McCall) and Birl Matthews. Andy has been a mechanic for most of his life. He was self-employed and worked on everything from boats and automobiles to heavy equipment. He enjoyed air boating and being with family.
Andy was a member of New Life Holiness Church and is survived by his wife, Jessie, whom he wed Sept. 1, 1990; children, Dori Matthews of Lake Placid, Trish (Tyler) Knobf of Grand Bay, Alabama, Melinda (Samuel) Threadgill of Lake Placid and Zachary and Kristen Matthews of Haines City, Florida; siblings, Linda Young of Perryton, Texas, Buster (Lola) of Deatsville, Alabama, April (Marlin) Havener of Lake Placid, Teresa (Max) Ellinger of St. Petersburg, Florida and Samantha (Brian) Rhymes of Lake Placid; grandchildren, Hayden Lee, Andrew and Ava Threadgill, Addyson and Trenton Knobf and Cohen Matthews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jane McCoy, and brother-in-law, Kenny Young.
The family will receive friends from 3:30-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at New Life Holiness Church with the funeral service beginning at 4 p.m. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.