Robert Arrington
Robert Arrington of Sebring passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Robert was born on Aug. 13, 1924. He was a combat veteran of World War II. He served in the Navy during World War II from 1941 to 1946. He was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation, the highest award given in combat. He was a gunner on the U.S.S. Stanley DD478 destroyer. He worked as an industrial electrician and also for the Highlands County School Board.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Marie, in 1993. He is survived by three sons, Mike of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Larry of Ohio and Jeff of Florida; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Robert will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors at a future date.