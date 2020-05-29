Robert B. Moody
Robert Blair Moody, age 59, entered into heaven on May 14, 2020, at his home in Sebring, Florida, surrounded by beloved family. Robert was born in Clearwater, Florida. He married the love of his life and his best friend, Roberta, 34 years ago. He owned and operated Moody’s Services for 22 years.
He enjoyed his life with his wife Roberta and four daughters, Rebekah Dorman, husband Michael; Melissa Hamilton, husband Charles; Jessica Smith, husband Kyle, and Julia Rose, all residing in Sebring, Florida. Eight cherished grandchildren, Reagan and Adeline Dorman, Colby, Caylee, Abigail, and Charles Hamilton, Eden and Gabriel Smith. Two brothers, Bill Blose and John Moody. Two sisters, Renny Bryden and Joanie Ross. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Jean Moody. A special thank you to Seth Ramos, a faithful family friend.
Robert demonstrated daily a joyful enthusiasm and passion for life. He never met a stranger; he embraced all who crossed his path and was an inspiring and caring friend. His ability to love, to sacrifice, to provide, and to support his family and others was a true example of a life well lived. Robert cherished his wife, Roberta, his four daughters and their families, God, and his many friends. Robert’s spirit will live on in our hearts and we will eternally be grateful for having his presence in our lives. “Well done good and faithful servant… enter into the joy of your Lord,” Matthew 25:23.
A special thank you to Good Shepherd Hospice for their compassionate care. Robert’s Celebration of Life will be held at The Ministry Center at 8475 Sparta Road, Sebring, FL 33875 at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Robert’s life may be made to Robert B. Moody Memorial Fund at Heartland National Bank in Sebring, Florida.