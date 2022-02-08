Robert B. Story
Robert “Buck” Bryan Story was born March 10, 1947, in Orlando, Florida and died Feb. 4, 2022, in Lake Placid, Florida. He is preceded in death by his wife, Claudine E. Story; and his parents, Walter Olan Story and Mildred Long Story of Delray Beach, Florida.
He is survived by children, Cathi S. Davis (Greg) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Bryan Christopher Story (Brittany) of Chipley, Florida; stepson, Michael D. Baker (Ellie) of Lake City, Florida; grandchildren, Jessica Baker (Josh Truesdale), Kaycee Kirby (Chad), Tanner B. Story, Dylan G. and Christopher S. Davis, Greyson M. Martin and Elizabeth P. Story; and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Croft (Kenneth) of High Springs, Florida; niece, Linda Rodriguez (Rob), also of High Springs, Florida; and a nephew, Bryan T. Croft (Tina) of Chattahoochee, Florida.
Buck was an honor graduate of Seacrest High School, Delray Beach, class of 1965. He attended Palm Beach Junior College and was one of two students to receive the college’s first tennis scholarships. He went on to attend the University of Florida. Like his father, Buck graduated from UF’s School of Pharmacy. While in pharmacy school, he was a member of Rho Pi Phi fraternity. He met the love of his life, Claudine, while working at Love’s Drug Store in Delay Beach, Florida. He and Claudine resided in Belle Glade, Florida for nearly 30 years and were owner/operators of Lake Pharmacy in Belle Glade, Florida and Glades Drug in Pahokee, Florida before retiring to Lake Placid, Florida. Buck achieved his 50-year licensure in the Florida Pharmacy Association in 2020, a milestone he was proud to achieve. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Belle Glade where he served in leadership roles.
After his retirement, Buck spent much of his time reading on his Lake Placid porch. He loved taking in the views of Lake Huntley. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Placid and served the church in many ways, including as a board member for the Trinity Tots Preschool. He also enjoyed riding his bike and traveling with his children and grandchildren. In recent years, neighbors invited Buck to join a pickleball team, and he immensely enjoyed the friendships he developed through the pickleball community.
Buck was respected and loved by all he met. His strength of character was shown even during his cancer treatments. He never lost his sense of humor and continued to consider himself blessed. He blessed others throughout his life with his generosity, determination, wit and quiet spirit.
A service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 25 Lakeview St., Lake Placid, FL 33852 at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Special thanks to the Good Shepherd Hospice “Violet Team” of Sebring, Florida for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Good Shepherd Hospice of Sebring, Florida, or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements Scott Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory, Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.