Robert D. Amos
Robert David Amos, 78, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his residence in Lake Placid. Robert was born on Aug. 25, 1942, in Washington, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Edith (Roberts) and Robert N. Amos.
Robert served his country with honors in the United States Army where he retired with 32 years of service with the rank of nuclear weapons technician. Robert has been a resident of Lake Placid for several years. He was of the Christian faith. Robert enjoyed many sports including a great round of golf, playing softball and baseball and watching his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together.
Robert is preceded in death by his loving son, Robert A., and he is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Boksik; daughter, Dominica Amos; a brother, James Amos; and two nieces, Windi and P.J.
Robert was laid to rest at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida with military honors provided by the United States Army Honor Guard. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.