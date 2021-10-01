Robert D. Cloutier
Robert (Bob) D. Cloutier, 62, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born April 14, 1959, in Winchendon, Massachusetts to Wilfred and Virginia (Harris) Cloutier and grew up in South Royalston, Massachusetts. Bob graduated from Athol High School in 1977.
Bob worked as a carpenter in Massachusetts until about 1980 when he went west, working in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. He moved to Sebring, Florida about 1985 where he worked as an independent contractor until his death.
Bob leaves his mother, Virginia Cloutier of Waxhaw, North Carolina; three sisters, Christine Taylor of Waxhaw, North Carolina, Suzanne Strong (Kent) of Athol, Massachusetts and Sandra Allard (Edward) of Ossipee, New Hampshire; two brothers, John Cloutier (Terry) of Royalston, Massachusetts and Gene Cloutier (Beth) of Orange, Massachusetts; many nieces and nephews; and also dear friends, Becky and Chuck, Chrissy, Clara, Frank and Tom; and many more friends in Sebring, Florida.
Bob was predeceased by his father, Wilfred (Bill) Cloutier.
There will be a memorial service in Sebring, Florida and a graveside service in Massachusetts will be private.
Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 S. Main St., Orange, Massachusetts is assisting the family. Guest book online at wittyfuneralhome.com