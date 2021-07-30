Robert D. Flanagan
Robert D. Flanagan, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Sun City Center, Florida. He was born on March 8, 1932 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Gene and Mary (Spicer) Flanagan.
Robert worked in the Department of Corrections as a correctional lieutenant, proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War 1952-1954.
He has been a resident of Sebring since 1982, coming from Brazil, Indiana. Robert enjoyed boating and skiing.
He is survived by his loving children, Danny, Michael, Cheryl, Ricky, Robert, Marguerite, Tom and Jack; brother, Bill Flanagan; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.