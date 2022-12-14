Robert D. Strathy
Robert Daryl Strathy, 94, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 4, 2022. Bob was born Oct. 27, 1928, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to David Eric and LaEtta Strathy.
Bob was an officer in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and served on the USS Rendova aircraft carrier. He contracted polio while serving in the Navy and has been very active in the Disabled American Veterans program. Despite physical limitations, he went on to earn a master’s degree in hospital administration from the University of Minnesota and had a career in the healthcare field. He was an avid pilot and loved to perform aerobatics in his Citabria. He married the love of his life, Betty (Williams), who stood with him through difficult health events and together they raised and loved three children who filled them with great pride.
Bob was preceded in death by Betty, his wife of 66 years, and daughter-in-law, Janette Strathy. He is survived by his sister, Mayan (Schall); children, Robin, Kevin (Natu) and Gregg Strathy; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials to the charity of your choice.