Robert E. Kist
Robert Emerson Kist, 79, passed away Friday night, Feb. 24, 2023, in Avon Park. He enjoyed playing the piano, karaoke, boating, cruises and horseback riding.
Robert is survived by his four children, Susan, Shealegh, Sandra and Bob; two brothers, Bill (Gail) and David (Yvonne); sister, Deborah (George); grandson, Nick; dear friend, Pat (PT); and mother of his children, Karen.
We miss you Dad!! See you a week from Thursday.
Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida.