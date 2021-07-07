Robert Ellis
Robert “Bob” Ellis went to be with the Lord suddenly and unexpectedly on June 4, 2021. He was born in Miami, Florida on Aug. 13, 1968, to the late Patrick William Ellis Sr. and Patricia (Hastings) Ellis. He was one of 11 siblings. After the passing of his father, the family moved to Sebring where Bob grew up and attended school.
After leaving Sebring, Bob met and married his wife, Jaclyn, and settled in Palm Bay, Florida. Bob was a devoted father and a hardworking man who provided for his blended family of six children. He spent many hours coaching his daughter’s softball team and was an umpire as well for several years. When not at the ball field, he could be found watching his beloved Dodgers baseball team, or making his annual trip to Sebring for the 12-hour endurance race as he had many friends here in Sebring. Bob will be remembered for his contagious belly laugh, great bear hugs and his loving kind spirit for helping others in need.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Patrick; his sister, Angela Ellis McClellan; his nephews, Patrick “Bubba” Ellis III and Bryan Ellis; and niece, Payton.
Bob is survived by his mother, Patricia Lefiles (Robert); his wife, Jaclyn; children, Robert Jr. (Cassandra), Wallace “Gage” (Robin), Shyanne, Bryttani, Patrick and Jonathan. He is also survived by nine brothers and sisters, Donna, Patrick Jr., Steven Sr., David, Susan, Amy, Laurie, Nancy and Teresa; and grandchildren, Aleah, Mikaah, Mylaah and Zayn. Also many, many nephews and nieces.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine Catholic Church on Saturday, July 10 at noon. The church is located at 820 Hickory St., Sebring. After the service there will be a reception for all family and friends in the Social Hall across from the church.