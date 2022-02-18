Robert “Eric” Annett
Robert “Eric” Annett, age 78, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 after complications from a long battle with dystonia. He was surrounded by family in the comforts of hospice care.
He was born April 12, 1943 in Milford, Delaware to John H. and Anna (Staiger) Annett. A lifelong Sebring resident, Eric graduated from Sebring High School in 1961 and attended University of Delaware, where he played on the university tennis team, graduating with a degree in agriculture.
He married Norma Jean Griffin in 1967. After a brief time living in Delaware, the couple moved back to their hometown of Sebring. Eric taught agriculture in the Highlands County School System for eight years before beginning what would be his career in the bus business, founding Annett Bus Lines with his wife Norma Jean in 1976. Starting with just one bus, over the next 25 years they grew Annett Bus Lines into one of the largest motorcoach companies in Florida with multiple locations throughout Florida, before retiring in 2001 and moving the company to second generation ownership with sons David and Brian at the helm.
Eric served on the board of directors for the American Bus Association and was a founding member of the Florida Motorcoach Association. He served on the board of directors for the National Motorcoach Marketing Network. Considered a leader in the industry, his innovative practices led to standards common in the bus industry today.
He was an avid tennis fan and shared his love of the sport with the Sebring community through the years, organizing leagues, giving youth lessons, and hosting local tournaments. He coached members of the Sebring High School Girls’ Tennis team in the state championship and was a supporter of many Sebring High School sports teams.
Eric enjoyed spending time with his family, especially watching his six grandchildren grow throughout the years. He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Annett of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Alison Hannon (Dermot) of Orlando, Florida; sons, David Annett (Tamra) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Brian Annett (Christi) of Lee, Florida; grandchildren, Ciara, Dermot, Caroline, Madeline, Drew, and Abi; and cousin, Robert Staiger of Lincoln, Delaware. Eric is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronald Annett.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 2 p.m. A private family graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Sebring, 200 E. Center St., Sebring, FL 33870 or Good Shepherd Hospice of Highlands County, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.