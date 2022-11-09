Robert F. Connelly
Robert Francis Connelly, 77, passed peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his second home in Hickory, Pennsylvania with his daughter, Lisa Marie Hobbs, at his bedside.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 7:43 am
Bob, often called Papa, was born Nov. 2, 1944, in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late John and Catherine Connelly. Bob grew up in south Florida and eventually settled in Lake Placid, Florida. He had recently moved to Pittsburgh to live with family. He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard and was married to Plassie (Banks) Connelly; they celebrated 41 years in August.
In addition to his parents, he had seven brothers and sisters, one daughter, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He loved animals, playing high stakes poker and fishing. He was a man of God and a man of his word. He was truly a wonderful father and grandfather. Bob will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Arrangements by Ball Funeral Chapel, Inc.