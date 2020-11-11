Robert F. Morrill Sr.
Robert Fred Morrill Sr., 71, of Sanford, North Carolina, formerly of Sebring, Florida, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Morrill was born in Saginaw, Michigan, son of the late Robert J. Morrill and Fern Kelbey Morrill. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Morrill is survived by his children, Robert Morrill Jr. (Michelle) of Sanford, Kristine Minton (Mike) of Lorton, Virginia, Scott Morrill (Kimberly) of Sanford and Becky Strickland of Sanford; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Denise Vanderwheele (Bruce) of Kalamazoo, Michigan; and a brother, Gary Morrill (Jacqueline) of Phoenix, Arizona.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.