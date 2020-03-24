Robert G. Boggus Sr.
Robert Garland Boggus Sr., 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Sebring, Florida.
Garland was born Sept. 2, 1930 in Fitzgerald, Georgia to Robert and Vera (Langston) Boggus.
Moving to Florida with his family when he was 6 years old, he considered himself a lifelong resident of Sebring. He graduated from Sebring High School and was the president of the student council. He was employed in school administration by the Highlands County School Board as the purchasing director and director of transportation, putting in more than 40 years of service.
In 1997, he decided to retire and was honored when the School Board meeting room was renamed the “Garland Boggus Board Room” and remains so today. He was a member of the Sebring Kiwanis Club for several years and even served as their president. He was known for being a religious man and often gave the invocation at meetings and events.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and working on his Model A Ford. He was considered by many who knew him to be one of the last true southern gentlemen.
Garland is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Harriet Wagner Boggus; sons, Bob (Joy) Boggus and Steve (Jana) Boggus; daughter, Debra (Bob) Jamison; grandchildren, Rob, Rick and Steven Boggus, and Jennifer Olsson; great-grandchildren, Austin Olsson and Steven Boggus, III.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870.