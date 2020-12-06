Robert G. Marks
Robert George Marks passed away Nov. 25, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He was born Oct. 2, 1938, in Lorain, Ohio. On Jan. 7, 1958, Bob married the love of his life, Judith L. Gilbert, also of Lorain. After living in Lorain for all of their lives, they moved to Sebring, Florida in 2006.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and George Marks; sister, Judith Stringer; and brothers, Thomas Marks and Norman Marks. He is survived by his wife, Judy of Sebring, Florida; children, Shelley Simone (Dave Crafton) of Miamisburg, Ohio, Pam (Steven) Abbott of Portland, Oregon and Dale (Patty) Marks of Panama City, Florida; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Remembrances can be made to the Elks Lodge 1529, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, Florida 33870. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.